Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 635 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $616,182,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $444.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day moving average is $424.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

