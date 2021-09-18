Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after acquiring an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.61 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

