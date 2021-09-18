Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $173.61 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.41.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

