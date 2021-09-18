Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 575,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

