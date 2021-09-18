Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 53.4% in August

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ SSAA remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $6,461,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,181,000.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

