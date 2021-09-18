SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 70.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SCPL. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.