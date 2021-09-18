Scotiabank Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$107.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.40.

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

