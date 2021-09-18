ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,669.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $2,669.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,556,360 coins and its circulating supply is 37,872,749 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

