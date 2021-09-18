Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SGAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Seaport Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 3.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 27.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 150.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 750,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 26.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 637,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 132,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

