Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 45,174 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NYSE AN opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

