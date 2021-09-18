Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,958 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $133.04 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

