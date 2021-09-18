Sei Investments Co. Takes $1.99 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Himax Technologies by 291.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 46,609 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 261.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 217,610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 537.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,880 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research cut Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

