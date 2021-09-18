Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 35,824 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

NYSE:SXT opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

