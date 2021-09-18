Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Up 49.4% in August

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of Servotronics stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.97. Servotronics has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Servotronics had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

