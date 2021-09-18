Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Declares $1.29 Dividend

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2873 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

SGHIY stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

