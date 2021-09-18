Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Declares $1.29 Dividend

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.2873 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.
SGHIY stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.
