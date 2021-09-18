Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.11

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.11 and traded as high as $17.58. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 38,774 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 104,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

