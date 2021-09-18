Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Grows By 162.0%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
