Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Grows By 162.0%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 162.0% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 430,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,768,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.