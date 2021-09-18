Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Rises By 104.0%

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a growth of 104.0% from the August 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $163,685.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 25,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

