Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Increases By 70.7%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the August 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASCLF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ascletis Pharma has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

