Short Interest in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Expands By 116.5%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ opened at $9.76 on Friday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 656,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

