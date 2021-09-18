Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Drops By 66.7%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

