Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rises By 93.8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.63, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 209,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,518.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,442 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

