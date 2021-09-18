Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Grows By 62.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CAPC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -2.09. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

