Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Grows By 62.3%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 330,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CAPC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -2.09. Capstone Companies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.09.
Capstone Companies Company Profile
