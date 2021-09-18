Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Decreases By 34.1%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 72,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618 over the last three months.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupang by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,288,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

CPNG opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82. Coupang has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.