Short Interest in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Drops By 43.8%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COVA. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. COVA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.