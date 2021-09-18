Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Declines By 53.5%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,056,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,056,464. Cybernetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Cybernetic Technologies Company Profile

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

