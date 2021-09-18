Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Declines By 53.5%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,056,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,056,464. Cybernetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
