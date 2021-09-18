Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Increases By 51.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE EVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,683. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1626 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,797,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

