Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Increases By 50.3%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 15th total of 30,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of FGF traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756. FG Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in FG Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

