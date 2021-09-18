Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Declines By 53.9%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 229,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,470. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

