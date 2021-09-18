Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declines By 63.6%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $97.17.

