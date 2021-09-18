Short Interest in Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Grows By 87.3%

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BLKCF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 75,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,051. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Global Gaming Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About Global Gaming Technologies

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

