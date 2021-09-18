Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Increases By 75.4%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 8,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,805. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

