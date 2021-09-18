Short Interest in Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Expands By 85.7%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HGYN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 67,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,543. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

