Short Interest in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases By 111.8%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,000 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the August 15th total of 224,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FALN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $30.37 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

