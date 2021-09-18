Short Interest in Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Rises By 73.4%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isos Acquisition stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000. Isos Acquisition makes up 3.6% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned about 2.20% of Isos Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Isos Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Isos Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

