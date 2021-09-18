Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 82.9%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 82.9% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 77.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 360,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,396,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 345.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.86. 19,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,849. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

