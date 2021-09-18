Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Grows By 150.0%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of KLDI opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. KLDiscovery has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $285.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.09.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.