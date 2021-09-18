Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Drops By 52.1%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. 2,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,969. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 222.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael J. Banschbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $42,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $48,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $176,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,956 shares of company stock worth $152,745 over the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

