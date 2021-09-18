Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 74.5%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:MMT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 111,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

