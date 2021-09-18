Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 74.5%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:MMT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 111,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,628. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
