Short Interest in MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Drops By 44.8%

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,943,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,525,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.