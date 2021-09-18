Short Interest in Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Drops By 50.0%

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MCBI stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

