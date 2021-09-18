Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Increases By 114.5%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

