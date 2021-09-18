Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Drops By 65.3%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.