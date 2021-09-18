Short Interest in OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Rises By 112.7%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the August 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,537.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $17.80 on Friday. OZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

OZMLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

