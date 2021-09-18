Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Decreases By 66.2%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of PAFRF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Phoenix Platinum, Corporate Office and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

