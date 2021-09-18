Short Interest in Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Grows By 55.3%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRGHY shares. upgraded Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shares of SRGHY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. Shoprite has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.93.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.