Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declines By 64.8%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. 16,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

