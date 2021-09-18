Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Drops By 64.8%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

SAMG stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.