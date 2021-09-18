Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declines By 57.3%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
THQ stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 216,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.92.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
