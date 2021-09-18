Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Expands By 145.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of TIAIY opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Telecom Italia
