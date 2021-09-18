Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Expands By 145.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TIAIY opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

